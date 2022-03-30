Some North Alabama schools canceling after-school activities due to severe weather threat

Some North Alabama school systems are altering after-school activities Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
This list will be updated as we hear from more systems:
Colbert County Schools: All after-school activities including 21st Century After School are canceled.
Decatur City Schools: All activities, including Extended Day After School Care, conclude at 5 p.m.
Huntsville City Schools: Closing all facilities at 5 p.m. Extended day, athletics, extracurricular activities, and any on-campus events will end at that time. Buses will operate on a normal schedule.
Madison City Schools: All extracurricular activities after 5 p.m. are canceled. This includes the Mental Health Summit at Bob Jones High School, which has now been moved to Monday, April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
