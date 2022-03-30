 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with
frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected for much of the
afternoon and early evening period. Frequent wind gusts around
60 MPH are expected in the highest terrain of northeast Alabama
and southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Some North Alabama schools canceling after-school activities due to severe weather threat

Some North Alabama school systems are altering after-school activities Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

This list will be updated as we hear from more systems:

Colbert County Schools: All after-school activities including 21st Century After School are canceled.

Decatur City Schools: All activities, including Extended Day After School Care, conclude at 5 p.m.

Huntsville City Schools: Closing all facilities at 5 p.m. Extended day, athletics, extracurricular activities, and any on-campus events will end at that time. Buses will operate on a normal schedule.

Madison City Schools: All extracurricular activities after 5 p.m. are canceled. This includes the Mental Health Summit at Bob Jones High School, which has now been moved to Monday, April 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

