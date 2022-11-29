Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday.
Here's the current list of impacted school districts:
- Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur this evening. Buses will run as normal.
- Madison City Schools is canceled all after-school extracurricular activities and tutoring. Extended Day will end at 5 p.m.
- Madison County Schools wants all after-school activities concluded and all students off-campus by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
We'll keep updating this story if other school districts make the announcement.
You can stay weather aware here.
