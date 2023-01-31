Some North Alabama schools delaying starts Wednesday due to winter weather threat

The following school districts have announced they will delay start times Wednesday due to the possibility of winter weather impacts.
- Colbert County Schools: Three-hour delay
- Florence City Schools: Two-hour delay
- Franklin County Schools: Two-hour delay
- Lauderdale County School System: 10:30 a.m. (Bus routes will remain the same, just delayed to match 10:30 a.m. start time.)
- Muscle Shoals City Schools: Two-hour delay
- Northwest-Shoals Community College will delay opening until 9:30 a.m. for the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses.
- Russellville City Schools: Buses and classes on two-hour delay
- Sheffield City Schools: Classes begin at 10 a.m. Breakfast will not be served.
- Tuscumbia City Schools: Two-hour delay
In Tennessee, Lincoln County School System schools will be closed Wednesday.
