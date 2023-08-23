 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Some North Alabama high schools change start times for this week's football games due to heat

  • Updated
  • 0

Due to the excessive heat we are experiencing in north Alabama this week, some North Alabama schools have made the decision to delay the start of their scheduled football games this week.

See the list of games with changed start times below:

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

ALBERTVILLE @ ARAB NOW 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

BREWER @ HANCEVILLE NOW 7:30 p.m.

BUCKHORN @ MADISON COUNTY NOW 8 p.m.

CLEMENTS @ HOLLY POND NOW 8 p.m.

DOUGLAS @ SUSAN MOORE NOW 8 p.m.

HACKLEBURG @ PHIL CAMPBELL NOW 7:30 p.m.

HAZEL GREEN @ SPARKMAN NOW 8 p.m.

JAMES CLEMENS @ GARDENDALE NOW 7:30 p.m.

PRICEVILLE @ PLAINVIEW NOW 7:30 p.m.

RED BAY @ HAMILTON NOW 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHSIDE @ GUNTERSVILLE NOW 7:30 p.m.

THARPTOWN @ SHOALS CHRISTIAN NOW 7:30 p.m.

VINEMONT @ FALKVILLE NOW 8 p.m.

Buckhorn Football

