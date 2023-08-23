Some North Alabama high schools change start times for this week's football games due to heat

Due to the excessive heat we are experiencing in north Alabama this week, some North Alabama schools have made the decision to delay the start of their scheduled football games this week.
See the list of games with changed start times below:
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
ALBERTVILLE @ ARAB NOW 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
BREWER @ HANCEVILLE NOW 7:30 p.m.
BUCKHORN @ MADISON COUNTY NOW 8 p.m.
CLEMENTS @ HOLLY POND NOW 8 p.m.
DOUGLAS @ SUSAN MOORE NOW 8 p.m.
HACKLEBURG @ PHIL CAMPBELL NOW 7:30 p.m.
HAZEL GREEN @ SPARKMAN NOW 8 p.m.
JAMES CLEMENS @ GARDENDALE NOW 7:30 p.m.
PRICEVILLE @ PLAINVIEW NOW 7:30 p.m.
RED BAY @ HAMILTON NOW 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHSIDE @ GUNTERSVILLE NOW 7:30 p.m.
THARPTOWN @ SHOALS CHRISTIAN NOW 7:30 p.m.
VINEMONT @ FALKVILLE NOW 8 p.m.