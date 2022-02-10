Some Huntsville Utility customers see double-digit bill increases during January winter blast

"Ridiculous." That’s how Huntsville utilities customer Nadine Hollis describes her latest bill that topped more than $500, double what she paid during the same time last year.
The bitter cold January we just experienced is to blame according to Huntsville Utilities.
“It has been going up and up and up, and it is outrageous," Hollis told WAAY 31 Thursday. “I was furious I couldn’t believe it.”
Hollis isn’t alone. Huntsville Utilities customer service agents are fielding lots of calls right now. People thinking there must be a mistake, only to find ou that the bills are accurate.
“You are just using a lot more energy to heat your home. Weather is the number one biggest impacts on customer utility bills. With the cold temperatures the entire month of January we are seeing higher bills.” Huntsville Utilities spokesperson Jo Gehrdes said.
According to the the National Weather Service, January's average daily high temperature in Huntsville was 49.9 degrees and that is 2.4 degrees below the normal of 52.3 degrees.
January's average low overnight temperature was 28.3 degrees and that is five degrees below the normal of 33.1 degrees.
The temperature dropped below 32 degrees on 25 out of 31 nights in January.
It's been four years since Huntsville experienced a January this cold.
There are things you can do to hopefully keep from being unprepared for increases in bills. Huntsville Utilities suggests keeping your thermostat set at 68 degrees during the winter, shut your curtains at night and add an extra blanket on the bed.
Huntsville Utilities tells us they open an investigation whenever a customer calls with concerns over their bill. If they do find an error, they give a refund. But more times than not, it’s not a mistake, just the cold hard reality.
If you need assistance paying your utility bill CLICK HERE