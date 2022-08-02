Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Huntsville City School students received free meals thanks to funding from the federal government.
Now, that waiver has ended and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing.
Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program (CEP). However, not every school participates. Those schools are:
- Grissom
- Challenger Elementary & Middle
- Mountain Gap Elementary & Middle
- Huntsville High
- Weatherly Elementary
- Jones Valley Elementary
- Monte Sano Elementary
- Hampton Cove Elementary & Middle
- Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary
These schools will return to a normal, pre-pandemic pricing model this school year.
Schools not listed above participate in the CEP and will provide students free meals all school year, the district says.