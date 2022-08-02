 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less in dense
fog.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall,
Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and
Franklin TN Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing

Congress extends pandemic school lunch waivers, though not all kids will benefit

Congress voted June 24 to extend the pandemic school meal waivers that have helped keep tens of millions of children fed and gave districts the funding and flexibilities needed to cope with supply chain and labor issues.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Huntsville City School students received free meals thanks to funding from the federal government.

Now, that waiver has ended and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing.

Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program (CEP). However, not every school participates. Those schools are:

  • Grissom
  • Challenger Elementary & Middle
  • Mountain Gap Elementary & Middle
  • Huntsville High
  • Weatherly Elementary
  • Jones Valley Elementary
  • Monte Sano Elementary
  • Hampton Cove Elementary & Middle
  • Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary

These schools will return to a normal, pre-pandemic pricing model this school year.

Schools not listed above participate in the CEP and will provide students free meals all school year, the district says.

