Some Hazel Green gas stations offering gas under $3

Gas under 3 bucks! That's what some people in North Alabama are seeing for the first time in months.
Thursday morning, some gas stations in Hazel Green had gas at $2.99, but it was down by a penny by Thursday evening.
Some drivers like Atara Thomas, who lives in Huntsville, are making the drive for it.
"So, you drove 30 minutes out of your way to get gas?" I asked.
"Yeah, pretty much!" she replied
Thomas saw a social media post on the low gas prices, so she knew it was worth the drive.
"$2.99! I haven't seen it anywhere, so that's why I'm here," Thomas said.
People from the area also pretty happy with the prices.
"Makes me feel pretty good," Steve Taylor chuckled.
Gas prices have been steadily going down across the country as each week passes. AAA says it's because of lower oil prices, modest demand, and a quiet hurricane season.
"I hope they continue in this direction. It feels good to not have to hunt for $4 a gallon gasoline," Taylor said.
Right now, Alabama has some of the cheapest prices in the country with an average of $3.37. Some stations in Hazel Green are going a step further.
"The Walmart is at $2.99 and the Wavaho, but everywhere else nothing!" Thomas exclaimed.
She hopes the rest of North Alabama will follow.
"I want to know how long it's gonna last, and when is everybody else gonna catch up?" Thomas said.
AAA warns that we still have over a month left in hurricane season, which could cause those gas prices to rise again.
But for now, people in the area are making sure they fill up while gas is this low.