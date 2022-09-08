Some Hazel Green gas stations offering gas under $3 per gallon

Gas under $3 a gallon — that's what some people in North Alabama are seeing for the first time in months.
Thursday morning, some gas stations in Hazel Green had gas at $2.99, and it was down a penny more by Thursday evening.
Some drivers, like Huntsville resident Atara Thomas, are making the drive for it. She saw a social media post on the low gas prices, so she knew it was worth the 30-minute trip.
"$2.99! I haven't seen it anywhere, so that's why I'm here," Thomas said.
People from the area were also pretty happy with the prices.
"Makes me feel pretty good," Steve Taylor chuckled.
Gas prices have been steadily falling across the country each week. AAA says it's because of lower oil prices, modest demand and a quiet hurricane season.
"I hope they continue in this direction. It feels good to not have to hunt for $4-a-gallon gasoline," Taylor said.
Right now, Alabama has some of the cheapest prices in the country, with an average of $3.37 per gallon. Some stations in Hazel Green are going a step further.
"The Walmart is at $2.99, and the Wavaho, but everywhere else? Nothing!" Thomas exclaimed.
She hopes the rest of North Alabama will follow.
"I want to know how long it's gonna last, and when is everybody else gonna catch up?" Thomas said.
AAA warns that we still have over a month left in hurricane season, which could cause those gas prices to rise again.
But for now, people in the area are making sure they fill up while gas is this low.