Some Ardmore residents calling for larger police force in light of officer attacked while on duty

After an officer was hurt on duty, members of the Ardmore community have been signing a petition that demands the Ardmore Police Department hire more officers.
On Feb. 17, Ardmore Police Officer Brandon Crews suffered a fractured knee and dislocated shoulder while attempting to arrest a man for driving under the influence. The suspect took off from the scene, injuring Crews in the process.
The man was arrested soon after, but now, with Crews still recovering and another officer on sick leave, the Ardmore Police Department only has seven officers.
The small group is tasked with protecting and serving both sides of Ardmore — the city, which spans Giles and Lincoln counties on the Tennessee side; and the town, which spans Limestone and Madison counties on the Alabama side.
In response, a local resident started a Change.org petition, which has since garnered 133 signatures. The petition insists Ardmore hire more officers and give all of the department's officers a significant pay raise.
Ardmore Police Chief Jereme Robison said since he joined the force in 2021, almost every officer has received a $3-an-hour pay raise. He also said hiring officers can be challenging, even when there is support from higher-ups on both sides of the state line.
"Both mayors, both councils have been super supportive and done everything they could to help us. It's just, you know, the climate we live in," Robison said. "It's difficult sometimes to get people that wanna do this and wanna do it for the right reasons."
The petition also claims some residents are waiting more than an hour between calling 911 and having police respond. Robison said there hasn't been a break in coverage and that an officer is on duty 24/7, 365 days a year, so the community is always covered.
Tabitha Johnston, a local hairstylist, said more officers could be helpful, but she believes there are things that hold people back from joining the force.
"I really think that people are scared to get into law enforcement now," Johnston said.
Randall Lucas, owner of Randy's and Sherry's Thrift, believes Ardmore's police force is plenty big enough for their small community, as the crime rate is typically low.
"We've got, like, nine cops and got two on duty every day, and they're young guys, and they hired a young chief, so I think everything's going well," Lucas said.
Robison said he is working to hire more officers, but he won't take just anyone.
"I'm not gonna hire just any ol' Joe to come out here and be a police officer," Robison said. "They're gonna have to meet certain standards, 'cause you know these are gonna be guys dealing with my family, my community, and they need to be treated with the utmost respect."
Robison said he and city officials are working to build the department up. Still, it has been a challenge with so few applicants coming in. He asks the community to be patient and continue supporting the force as they always have.
Robison said he is hopeful for a full recovery for Crews and to have him back to work in the coming months.