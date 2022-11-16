Solar technology company to build $1.1 billion facility in Lawrence County, bringing 700 new jobs

A photovoltaic solar module manufacturing facility will soon be calling Lawrence County home.
First Solar Inc. plans to invest $1.1 billion in establishing the facility in Lawrence County's Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex. The new facility will join three in Ohio and should be commissioned in 2025, according to an announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey.
"First Solar is a world-class manufacturer, and its solar modules are poised to play an increasingly important role in U.S. energy self-sufficiency," said Ivey. "I’m thrilled to see the company’s growth project headed to Lawrence County because I know it will create good jobs and have a major economic impact on this rural region."
Arizona-based First Solar is among the world's 10 largest solar manufacturers and considered a leading American solar technology company.
"As it works to develop the next generation of solar technologies, First Solar represents the kind of innovative, technology-forward company that can help power Alabama’s economy into the future," said Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. "This investment supports sustainability and advances America’s energy security — and it’s great news for Alabama."
First Solar estimates the new investments in Alabama and Ohio will bring in at least 850 new manufacturing and more than 100 new research and development jobs, making it the largest employer in the American solar manufacturing sector.
The new Alabama facility will also advance the company's work to support decarbonizing the American economy and achieve self-sufficiency in reliable and competitive renewable energy, according to First Solar.
"The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has firmly placed America on the path to a sustainable energy future," said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. "This facility, along with its sister factories in Ohio, will form part of the industrial foundation that helps ensure this transition is powered by American innovation and ingenuity."
Learn more about First Solar here.