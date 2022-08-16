Solar panel installation company hopes Inflation Reduction Act will boost business in Huntsville

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday. The law includes major tax incentives for clean energy systems, and clean energy businesses in Alabama are hoping the law will encourage more people to go green.
Southern Solar Systems on Memorial Parkway in south Huntsville said the bill is a big step in making clean energy options more affordable. Many people like the idea of using clean energy and installing solar panels, but until it becomes cost effective, the average consumer will likely remain on the electric grid.
This new law could incentivize people to jump off the grid for good. The bill brings back a 30% tax credit for residential solar systems. The tax credit had been dwindling for the past few years, falling to 26% this year and set to end altogether in 2024.
Now, the 30% tax credit will be in place for the next 10 years, which provides a good incentive for the average homeowner to install solar panels.
"Slowly but surely, as solar has developed, a lot of the incentives have slowly been disappearing from the solar industry," said Chris Shearburn, vice president of Southern Solar Systems. "So having this bill passed and pushed through is really a good thing for the smaller individuals, the residential customers and the small commercial customers. Some of these incentives will really help and make solar much more affordable moving forward."
The solar panel and geothermal installation company has been operating in Huntsville for the past 15 years. While their headquarters are in South Huntsville, most of their business is actually out of state.
Alabama doesn't offer the same incentives for solar energy as other states, so not many people find it in their budget to install solar panels.
"We have been waiting for some of these incentives to come to Alabama," said Shearburn. "... You have some nice utility incentives and stuff in other states, and that has forced us to move to other locations in order to do the bulk of our work, to where we're based in Huntsville but the bulk of our work is outside of the city and even outside of the state."
He hopes the new law will promote local business, as residents now have an incentive to install solar energy through the federal government, since they aren't getting much from the state.
The Inflation Reduction Act also includes more than $60 billion to boost clean energy manufacturing in the U.S. The Tennessee Valley Authority is still reviewing how the new law will impact its customers, and if the electric company will receive any tax credits for its clean energy incentives.
A statement from TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler said it was too early to speculate on how it could affect customers.
"What is important to remember is that TVA's decarbonization journey is not tied to any specific legislation or direction from the federal government, but is spelled out in our Strategic Intent and Guiding Principles," Fiedler said.
TVA has a goal of being carbon-free by 2050 and has already reduced its carbon output by more than 55% since 2005.