Softball coach on verge of suing city of Florence says city discriminates against female players

One father is calling a foul on the city of Florence.
He's a dad on a mission to put his girls on an equal playing field, and he’s threatening to sue to get a girl’s softball team access to a public ball field.
Veterans Memorial Park in Florence is home to a softball complex at which the city's recreational softball and baseball teams play.
Jason Schurfeld said Veterans Memorial Park in Florence is a public field that should be open to everyone, and there was a time when his youth softball team could use that park. But, he said, that ended recently.
"It's a slap in the face," said Schurfeld.
Schurfeld said it's not fair the city has pushed his girls to the side.
"You come out here at night, and all these boys are practicing, but there's no girls out here practicing," he said.
It's not just field access, either. Schurfeld coached a team all the way to a World Series title. He said the city gave the team $2,000 for travel expenses — $5,000 less than what a boys rec team got for the same achievement.
"The boys — same age, 10U — went to the World Series with the same amount of players (and) received a check for $7,000 from the city," he said.
Schurfeld said the money discrepancy and lack of access to the public park is a Title IX violation.
He said his next step is legal action.
WAAY 31 reached out to multiple city officials and Parks and Rec officials in Florence. Those who responded Friday said they had no comment, while others have not responded yet.