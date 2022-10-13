Social Security benefits increase 8.7%

Social security benefits are expected to increase 8.7 percent by January of next year, the biggest increase in four decades.
But is it enough to keep senior citizens who depend on that money afloat?
"I couldn’t believe it. But now I believe it they’ve been saying it too many times. I can’t help to believe it. I’m happy," said Annettia Muhammad.
She was all smiles after she heard about what some are calling a once in a lifetime retirement event.
"The increase (of) our social security will help us a great lot. It will benefit our bills and buy food for the home and other excess things that we have to pay," said Muhammad.
Muhammad says the past year has been rough as inflation continues to make it presence felt.
Which is why Laura Branham who works with Enable Madison County, believes this cost of living adjustment for seniors may not be enough.
"Some are able to keep up with the high cost of living. But in many areas, the cost of living has gone up. Not only that but the price of food, groceries, heating oil to heat their houses and everything has gotten so expensive," said Branham.
Jennie Coe, who benefits from social security checks knows this increase comes with a price to pay over time.
"I think it’s great that we’re going to get an increase. We need it. But on the downside, of course will have to pay more taxes next year," said Coe.
She, along with Muhammad are still very much in favor of the extra money.
"It’ll help me a whole lot because my husband, he’s retired and I work part time here at the day care center," said Muhammad.
"It’ll help everybody I think, yes. I live on my own and I don’t have a mortgage so that’s good. I don’t have any payments," said Coe.
If seniors can rely on this extra $146 a month to keep up during inflation remains to be seen.