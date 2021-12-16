Social media threat against Grissom High School under investigation

Huntsville Police Department School Resource Officers are working with Huntsville City Schools administrators to investigate a social media post involving a threat against Grissom High School.
Those officers are speaking with anyone involved with posting or reposting the threat, police said.
"The student involved in the incident will face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide," according to a statement from Huntsville City Schools.
Police do not believe there is a credible threat against the school at this time, according to the police department.
Officers are expected to be on campus Thursday to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The school system is allowing students who don't feel comfortable coming to campus on Thursday to participate in virtual exams.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.