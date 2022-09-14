Soak up these "fake fall" conditions before they're gone!

While Wednesday's high temperature is still slightly lower than the seasonable average, temperatures in the upper 80s return for us by the end of the work week.
Beautiful sunshine with some white puffy cumulus clouds stay in the sky through the remainder of the week.
This weekend brings plenty of sunshine with a pleasant breeze bearable dew points meaning that this is an incredible weekend to be out and about and spend some time outdoors.
Soak up these "fake fall" temperatures while you can because highs will be in the 90s next week before real autumn comes to us later this month.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows near 60. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.