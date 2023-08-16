Soak up the mid-80s while they're here, 90s coming back before long

The sunshine is ours to keep both for Wednesday and for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will sit in the mid-80s for both today and Thursday and will have relatively low dew point temperatures, for this time of year. Conditions will be mild and pleasant all across the Valley.
We'll rebound to the low 90s to close out the workweek and through this weekend, but the good news is that the sunshine sticks around. We'll keep a slight breeze as well!
Next workweek will be much warmer as we welcome back those all-too-familiar mid-90s. Our next chance for rain is not until almost the end of August, next Friday.
TODAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.