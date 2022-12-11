Soak up the dry conditions while you can; heavy rain returns mid-week

We can finally say goodbye to the rain...for a few days, anyway. Cloudy conditions will stay in the forecast overnight Sunday and throughout the first half of the work-week. Sunday night lows will be in the mid-40s and quite chilly.
High temperatures for the first half of the week will sit near 60 degrees with lows near 50 and a slight breeze. We've seen a drastic decrease in the dew point levels after saying goodbye to last week's rain. This means we're not feeling as muggy, which is a great thing, but it also means the return of that "rainy-chill" feeling.
A powerful cold front will move through the region on Wednesday morning bringing heavy rain and gusty wind to the area for the entirety of the day. When we wake up on Thursday morning, we'll have sunshine in our forecast but we will also have temperatures in the mid-30s reaching to the mid-50s for our highs for the day.
The rest of the work-week stays cold with highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Partly cloudy skies will allow some sunshine to peek through.
TONIGHT: Chilly. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: NE at 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Slightly cooler, mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.