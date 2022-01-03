You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet and cresting.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Snow totals reach as high as 7 inches in North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0

Cities and towns across North Alabama woke up to inches of snow Monday, with some areas seeing as much as 7 inches total. 

Here are the totals provided as of 11 a.m. WAAY 31 will update the list as new reports are made.

You can view photos from North Alabamians enjoying the snowfall here. Submit your photos by emailing share@waaytv.com!

Moores Mill: 7 inches

Fayetteville: 6 inches

Mentone: 6 inches

Meridianville: 6 inches

Gurley: 6 inches

Harvest: 5 inches

Hazel Green: 5 inches
 
Huntsville: 5 inches
 
Madison: 5 inches
 
Owens Cross Roads: 5 inches
 
Toney: 5 inches
 
Athens: 4.5 inches
 
Eva: 4.5 inches
 
Ardmore: 4 inches
 
Falkville: 4 inches
 
Priceville: 4 inches
 
South Vinemont: 3.5 inches
 
Arab: 3 inches
 
Estill Springs: 3 inches
 
Geraldine: 3 inches
 
Ider: 3 inches
 
Dutton: 2.5 inches
 
Henagar: 2.5 inches
 
Cherokee: 2 inches
 
Decatur: 2 inches
 
Sheffield: 2 inches
 
Pisgah: 1.5 inches

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Tags

Recommended for you