Snow totals reach as high as 7 inches in North Alabama

Cities and towns across North Alabama woke up to inches of snow Monday, with some areas seeing as much as 7 inches total.
Here are the totals provided as of 11 a.m. WAAY 31 will update the list as new reports are made.
You can view photos from North Alabamians enjoying the snowfall here. Submit your photos by emailing share@waaytv.com!
Moores Mill: 7 inches
Fayetteville: 6 inches
Mentone: 6 inches
Meridianville: 6 inches
Gurley: 6 inches
Harvest: 5 inches
Hazel Green: 5 inches
Huntsville: 5 inches
Madison: 5 inches
Owens Cross Roads: 5 inches
Toney: 5 inches
Athens: 4.5 inches
Eva: 4.5 inches
Ardmore: 4 inches
Falkville: 4 inches
Priceville: 4 inches
South Vinemont: 3.5 inches
Arab: 3 inches
Estill Springs: 3 inches
Geraldine: 3 inches
Ider: 3 inches
Dutton: 2.5 inches
Henagar: 2.5 inches
Cherokee: 2 inches
Decatur: 2 inches
Sheffield: 2 inches
Pisgah: 1.5 inches
