Snow set to move into North Alabama by late Sunday morning

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all North Alabama counties from 8:00 PM tonight - 8 AM Sunday
The Winter Storm Warning has been issued for DeKalb, Jackson and Lincoln and Franklin Co. Tennessee beginning at 6 AM Sunday - 12 AM Monday
All North Alabama counties will be under a Winter Storm Advisory from 6 Am Sunday - 12 AM Monday.
While we are still expecting winter weather across North Alabama, that doesn't come today. If you haven't already, today is the best day to prepare as the winter weather enters in as early as Sunday morning.
For the rest of today, we'll see plain rain into the overnight hours, with downpours possible. Rain fall totals will be up to 2" with gusty winds close to 30 mph.
The rain begins to mix with snow early Sunday, and by late morning into the afternoon we will see some of that rain snow mixture transition into plain snow before the system exits by the evening. Accumulations up to 4" will be possible, with higher amounts east of I-65 and in southern Tennessee.
With temperatures dropping below freezing tomorrow night, any lingering snow on the ground will bring the risk for hazardous road conditions Sunday night into into Monday.