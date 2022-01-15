Snow set to move into North Alabama by late Sunday morning

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will be higher in elevated terrain. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible to impacts from the strong winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&