Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Snow set to move into North Alabama as early as late Sunday morning

Ashley's Saturday Afternoon Forecast 1.15
A Wind Advisory has been issued for all North Alabama counties from 8:00 PM tonight - 8 AM Sunday
 
The Winter Storm Warning has been issued for DeKalb, Jackson and Lincoln and Franklin Co. Tennessee beginning at 6 AM Sunday - 12 AM Monday
 
All North Alabama counties will be under a Winter Storm Advisory from 6 Am Sunday - 12 AM Monday.
Winter Storm Timeline
 
While we are still expecting winter weather across North Alabama, that doesn't come today. If you haven't already, today is the best day to prepare as the winter weather enters in as early as Sunday morning.
 
For the rest of today, we'll see plain rain into the overnight hours, with downpours possible. Rain fall totals will be up to 2" with gusty winds close to 30 mph.
 
The rain begins to mix with snow early Sunday, and by late morning into the afternoon we will see some of that rain snow mixture transition into plain snow before the system exits by the evening. Accumulations up to 4" will be possible, with higher amounts east of I-65 and in southern Tennessee. 
 
With temperatures dropping below freezing tomorrow night, any lingering snow on the ground will bring the risk for hazardous road conditions Sunday night into into Monday.
 
 

