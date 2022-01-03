Snow in Meridianville brings residents out for pictures, fun

Meridianville received 6 inches of snow by the time it stopped falling Monday, and people took full advantage of the event.
There were people out playing in the snow, some shoveling snow off of their vehicles and others taking photos. There wasn't much black ice on the road, further contributing to the idyllic scenery.
John Potts, a resident with 30 years of photography experience, said the snow was a sight to see.
"I do a lot of traveling and take pictures, but this — this is beautiful this morning," Potts said. "Especially when you got snow stacked up on the trees. It’s just beautiful."
Potts said he noticed a crew clearing the roads Sunday night when the snow started, and he was really pleased at how smooth the roads were Monday morning and afternoon.