You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Monday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Snow, ice causing road closures across North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

The rain and snow have created some treacherous road conditions across North Alabama.

Here’s a list of roadways that have been experiencing issues.

Please use caution while driving and cancel any unnecessary travel.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

DeKalb County

Avoid County Road 140 from Ider to I-59 due to trees down, according to the DeKalb County EMA. The road will be closed for several hours due to powerlines down in trees.

Jackson County

AL Highways 35, 40, and 117 have been reopened and are travelable.

Limestone County

The Athens Street Department reports there are slick areas on bridges and debris/fallen limbs in streets and couple of trees down.

If you must travel, motorists are urged to use extreme caution due to icy conditions on roadways and bridges.

Madison County

The Madison City Police Department reports there are several traffic lights out on County Line Road due to a substation being out. Treat intersections at four-way stops.

All roads in the county are open this morning but are extremely slick and hazardous in some places. Drivers are urged to remember that even cleared roads can be slick due to black ice conditions, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Marshall County

Troopers are currently working an 18-wheeler accident￼ on Hwy 79 N. toward Scottsboro, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Traffic is being diverted on Swearingen Road.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com