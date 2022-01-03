Snow, ice causing road closures across North Alabama

The rain and snow have created some treacherous road conditions across North Alabama.
Here’s a list of roadways that have been experiencing issues.
Please use caution while driving and cancel any unnecessary travel.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
DeKalb County
Avoid County Road 140 from Ider to I-59 due to trees down, according to the DeKalb County EMA. The road will be closed for several hours due to powerlines down in trees.
Jackson County
AL Highways 35, 40, and 117 have been reopened and are travelable.
Limestone County
The Athens Street Department reports there are slick areas on bridges and debris/fallen limbs in streets and couple of trees down.
If you must travel, motorists are urged to use extreme caution due to icy conditions on roadways and bridges.
Madison County
The Madison City Police Department reports there are several traffic lights out on County Line Road due to a substation being out. Treat intersections at four-way stops.
All roads in the county are open this morning but are extremely slick and hazardous in some places. Drivers are urged to remember that even cleared roads can be slick due to black ice conditions, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Marshall County
Troopers are currently working an 18-wheeler accident￼ on Hwy 79 N. toward Scottsboro, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Traffic is being diverted on Swearingen Road.