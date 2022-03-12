 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel conditions possible this morning due to snow and
ice on roads...

Recent snowfall accumulations and lingering moisture on roadways, in
combination with cold air moving into the region, has created
patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some
major highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. For a complete list of
affected roadways, consult local media outlets.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able
to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Snow fun in March!

Bella by Kim Lassiter.jpg

Bella by Kim Lassiter

Take a look at some of the photos and videos sent to us by WAAY 31 viewers who enjoyed Saturday’s snow (and one who didn’t). We’d love to see your photos, too, so send them to share@waaytv.com!

Athens by Patrice Mattox.jpg

Athens by Patrice Mattox
Dawn Wheeler Florence.jpg

Dawn Wheeler Florence
Limestone County Debra Jacks.jpg

Limestone County Debra Jacks
Snow in Deerhead Cove by Angelo Sperazza.jpg

Snow in Deerhead Cove by Angelo Sperazza
Taylor in Decatur.jpg

Taylor in Decatur

