Snow fun in March!

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel conditions possible this morning due to snow and ice on roads... Recent snowfall accumulations and lingering moisture on roadways, in combination with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media outlets. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.