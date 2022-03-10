Snow and tricky travel Friday night

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 12/04/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Snow and tricky travel Friday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday will feature a good mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be close to 70° and the showers hold off until closer to sunset. 
 
Forecast models are still in good agreement regarding the chance for snow late Friday night. At this point, the most likely scenario is that we'll start with light rain that quickly switches to snow. A period of wintry mix is possible in between. Here's the timeline we're anticipating for the rain to snow changeover:
 
Shoals: 8 PM - 10 PM
I-65 Corridor: 10 PM - 12 AM
Sand Mountain: 12 AM - 2 AM
 
Something else that has been fairly consistent is the placement of the higher snowfall accumulations. Most models are highlighting the Shoals and southern middle Tennessee for the greatest totals. In these areas, you can expect upwards of 2 inches with locally higher amounts. In southern middle Tennessee, amounts closer to 3 inches are expected. Remember, ground temperatures are quite warm. Grassy and elevated surfaces will see the highest amounts, although roads can become snow-covered quickly if the rates are high enough. 
Snowfall forecast
Something else to be mindful of will be the quickly falling temperatures combined with wet roads. With lows in the mid-20s, slick spots on bridges and overpasses are a very real possibility. Visibility will tank, too. Wind gusting over 30 MPH and falling snow can cause near white-out conditions overnight. The reduction in visibility alone is a good reason to just stay off the roads Friday night. With that brutal northwest wind, it will feel as cold as the single digits and lower teens waking up Saturday morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm past the freezing mark, but some sunshine should help. We're in for a quick turnaround once the snow exits. Highs will be near 60 again Monday!
Friday night snow
 
 

