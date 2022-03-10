Snow and tricky travel Friday night

Friday will feature a good mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be close to 70° and the showers hold off until closer to sunset.
Forecast models are still in good agreement regarding the chance for snow late Friday night. At this point, the most likely scenario is that we'll start with light rain that quickly switches to snow. A period of wintry mix is possible in between. Here's the timeline we're anticipating for the rain to snow changeover:
Shoals: 8 PM - 10 PM
I-65 Corridor: 10 PM - 12 AM
Sand Mountain: 12 AM - 2 AM
Something else that has been fairly consistent is the placement of the higher snowfall accumulations. Most models are highlighting the Shoals and southern middle Tennessee for the greatest totals. In these areas, you can expect upwards of 2 inches with locally higher amounts. In southern middle Tennessee, amounts closer to 3 inches are expected. Remember, ground temperatures are quite warm. Grassy and elevated surfaces will see the highest amounts, although roads can become snow-covered quickly if the rates are high enough.
Something else to be mindful of will be the quickly falling temperatures combined with wet roads. With lows in the mid-20s, slick spots on bridges and overpasses are a very real possibility. Visibility will tank, too. Wind gusting over 30 MPH and falling snow can cause near white-out conditions overnight. The reduction in visibility alone is a good reason to just stay off the roads Friday night. With that brutal northwest wind, it will feel as cold as the single digits and lower teens waking up Saturday morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm past the freezing mark, but some sunshine should help. We're in for a quick turnaround once the snow exits. Highs will be near 60 again Monday!