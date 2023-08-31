Snead State put on lockdown late Thursday as Boaz Police investigate nearby shooting

Snead State Community College's Campus in Boaz is was put on lockdown late Thursday following shots fired at a nearby home.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie confirms a homeowner called 911 with a report of someone on his property near the campus.
He says that person did fire shots, but was not on the college's campus when it happened.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said this on its Facebook page about 10:30 p.m. Thursday: "We are assisting Boaz Police with a shooting that occurred between a homeowner and a suspicious person on their property. The location is in close proximity to Snead State University. The college is on lockdown per policy and it appears the suspect has fled the area. Law enforcement continues to search for the suspect."
We reached out to Snead State's Security Office and were told they cannot release any information since the lockdown is ongoing.