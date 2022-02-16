Small amounts of marijuana one step closer to being decriminalized in Alabama

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&