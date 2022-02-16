Small amounts of marijuana could be decriminalized

Marijuana is one step closer to becoming decriminalized in Alabama, at least in small amounts.
On Wednesday, the senate judiciary committee approved a bill that would change penalties for possessing a small amount of marijuana to only a fine.
Currently, it doesn't matter how much marijuana someone possesses, it is all illegal in Alabama. However, hemp products like CBD and Delta 8 are sold in stores all across Alabama.
"I don't think legalization of recreational cannabis use is going to cause more people to use cannabis. People are already using cannabis," says Marty Schelper, the founder of the Alabama Cannabis Coalition.
CBD stores across North Alabama sell products that look exactly like marijuana. The only difference is the products come from a hemp plant rather than the marijuana plant.
Hemp products can still have traces of THC and produce similar physical reactions to marijuana.
"The legislation that we have on the books for CBD and Delta 8 and Delta 10, are proven fact that people aren't becoming addicted, they're not out breaking into homes and robbing people," says Schelper.
She says people shouldn't be going to jail for possessing a small amount of cannabis.
"It would lower the populations of our prisons. You know lives and families would not be destroyed for something that's legal in 33 other states," she explains.
However, the Madison County District Attorney, Tim Gann, says not that many people are actually incarcerated for having less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He says, "Legalizing marijuana would take pressure off the court system on the front end. But on the back end, the residual effects of another addictive substance being legalized will probably outweigh the initial downturn in cases."
Even with that in mind, Schelper remains optimistic that the bill will keep small time offenders out of the justice system.
"Somebody could get caught with just a little bit of cannabis in a small baggy, go to jail, they get caught up in the justice system," says Schelper.
If the bill does pass through the Senate and the House, anything more than two ounces would still be considered unlawful possession.
This is the second time Senator Bobby Singleton has introduced a decriminalization bill. It now heads to the senate for full consideration.