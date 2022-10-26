Slow clearing Wednesday with much cooler temperatures

Cooler and drier air is moving back in following last night's storms and cold front. It will be a gloomy start to your Wednesday with perhaps some mist and drizzle lingering through the morning drive. Skies will gradually clear today, but highs struggle into the mid 60s.
Thursday and Friday will feature much more sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We are back in the 70s for the end of the workweek with overnight lows near 50. Another system brings widespread showers to North Alabama this weekend. We are not expecting a washout, but rain coverage will be at its highest Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: N 5 MPH.