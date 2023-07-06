 Skip to main content
Slim Chickens set to open new location in Athens

  Updated
  • 0
Slim Chickens

Image from the Slim Chickens Facebook page

Do you love delicious fried chicken and Southern sides? Slim Chickens is opening a new location in Athens!

The new addition to this beloved restaurant chain is set to open July 17 at 1814 U.S. Highway 72 East.

The creation of 75 new jobs is anticipated with its arrival, making a positive economic impact in the Athens community.

This will be Huntsville restaurant veteran Alan Renfroe's fourth Slim Chickens location as he hopes to continue expanding the brand throughout Alabama. 

You can find more information by visiting the Slim Chickens website HERE

