Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens.
A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South.
It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC
The restaurant specializes in fresh chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches and wraps. Also on the menu are choices like chicken and waffles, fried pickles, fried okra and salads. Rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available. See the full menu here.
Seventy-five new jobs are being created with the new location. Apply for positions here
“We became ‘Slimthusiasts’ with our first taste of Slim Chickens’ made-to-order fresh food,” Renfroe said in a news release.
“Once discovering Slim Chickens, we knew we wanted our first Alabama locations to be in the Huntsville area. The Madison locations at Clift Farm and Town Madison provide a fun modern destination for our guests and both Madison locations have experienced great success.
“We’re looking forward to the same for Huntsville.”
“Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Huntsville market,” said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens’ chief operating officer, in the release.