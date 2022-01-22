Slightly warmer, sunnier afternoon in store for Saturday

If you've been waiting for more seasonable afternoons, you're wish will come true by the end of the weekend! But first, let's talk about today. You'll still need the heavy jackets heading out the door. Despite the sunshine today, expect highs will still be about 10 degrees below average.
Clear skies and light winds will set us up for another brutally cold night past sunset with lows right back in the 20's. After the chilly start to the day, high pressure and sunshine will make for more seasonable highs by Sunday afternoon. But, expect temperatures back in the 20's once again by the time you head to bed.
Our next chance for rain comes Monday night into Tuesday. The system right now looks well of to our south, but there's about a 40% chance this steady rainfall will make for a wet Tuesday.