Slightly warmer on Monday before another cold front moves through tonight

While Monday will still be cold we are going to reach a touch warmer today with highs in the mid-50s. A strong breeze will continue, coming out of the south east. Monday brings partly cloudy afternoon skies with increasing cloud cover this evening ahead of a cold front.
Another cold front will move through the region tonight, with rain starting in the Shoals just before bedtime. Heavy rain will remain throughout North Alabama for the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning and afternoon.
After the cold front leaves us on Tuesday afternoon, sunshine will stay with us for the rest of the week. Work-week high temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s, with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.
MONDAY: Slightly warmer, increasing clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Showers starting around bedtime, heavy rain through the night. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.