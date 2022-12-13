Slightly more sun on Tuesday, heavy rain and storms coming on Wednesday

Tuesday brings slightly more sunshine than we've seen the last few days but dense cloud cover is still going to remain overhead throughout the day. High temperatures will reach to near 60 with a strong breeze.
Wednesday brings heavy, all-day rain and thunderstorms. Make sure to grab a rain jacket and rain boots as you head out the door and give yourself some extra time for your work-day commutes. The biggest threats are flash flooding and damaging wind with gusts up to 45+ mph.
Thursday brings dry and sunny conditions but the cold front will be fully in effect and will drop highs through the weekend into the low 50s and mid-40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, stray shower during the day. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain moving in. Lows near 50. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.