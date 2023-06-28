Slightly hotter Wednesday, extreme heat arrives Thursday

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.
*An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties Thursday and Friday*
*A Heat Advisory has been issued for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties Thursday and Friday*
Wednesday will be a little hotter than yesterday but still tolerable. Afternoon highs reach the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.
The extreme heat takes over Thursday through Saturday with actual temperatures near 100 degrees and feels like temperatures over 110 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit activity outside, and take breaks in the shade or in air conditioned spaces. Bring your pets inside and always check the back seat of the car!
A few storms could bring slight relief in the heat. For Thursday in particular, better storm chances will be over Sand Mountain. Any storms that do develop will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms will be more likely this weekend through much of next week including 4th of July.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 5 MPH.