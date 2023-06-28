 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
117 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Slightly hotter Wednesday, extreme heat arrives Thursday

  Updated
  • 0
Updated Heat Alerts

31 Alert Days remain in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to extreme heat.

*An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for all counties except DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties Thursday and Friday*

*A Heat Advisory has been issued for DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall Counties Thursday and Friday*

Wednesday will be a little hotter than yesterday but still tolerable. Afternoon highs reach the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

The extreme heat takes over Thursday through Saturday with actual temperatures near 100 degrees and feels like temperatures over 110 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit activity outside, and take breaks in the shade or in air conditioned spaces. Bring your pets inside and always check the back seat of the car!

A few storms could bring slight relief in the heat. For Thursday in particular, better storm chances will be over Sand Mountain. Any storms that do develop will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms will be more likely this weekend through much of next week including 4th of July.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: S 5 MPH.

