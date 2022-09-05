* FLOOD WATCH in effect until 7 p.m. *
Slight rain chance overnight, though most locations will remain dry. Lows drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. humidity remains high for the next several days. You can look forward to a relatively dry Tuesday. Clouds will remain, but rain chances are running about 30 percent. some of us could see a midday or early afternoon shower pass through. Highs stay below average in the middle 80s. We should be closer to 90 degrees at this time of year.
The rest of the work-week brings daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Better chances for more widespread rain come on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s all week with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Storm Earl is moving north-northwest at about 5 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph. Some slight additional strengthening is possible later today, with little change in strength expected on Tuesday. Earl could still become a hurricane later this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle has weakened. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph. The storm is not a threat to land and is expected to slowly weaken for the next several days.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Scattered midday showers and storms. Some late day sunshine. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.