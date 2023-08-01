Slight rain chance as students head back to school Wednesday

We are off to a relatively pleasant start to the month of August with dry conditions and seasonably low humidity. Tonight will be cooler than average with lows in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.
A dissipating complex of storms may bring North Alabama some clouds and light scattered showers tomorrow morning and afternoon. This does not look like it will be terribly heavy or widespread, so there's a good chance conditions will be dry as Huntsville and Madison County students head to the first day of school. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Showers and storms will be more likely Thursday into Friday. While it isn't a certainty, these storms could pose a threat for severe weather and heavy rain. The rain should cool highs to the upper 80s both of those days before we return to the 90s this weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Morning showers possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: Variable 4-8 MPH.