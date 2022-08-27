Slight increase in rain chances Saturday evening, clearing tonight

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have quite a nice weekend on tap!
There is a chance for evening showers but there is no need to cancel weekend plans-just be prepared that you may need to briefly head inside while a shower passes.
Sunday is essentially a rinse and repeat of Saturday meaning that this weekend should be one for the books.
Typical August weather will persist through the next week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day; lows near 70 overnight.
TONIGHT: Scattered rain this evening through bedtime. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.