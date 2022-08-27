 Skip to main content
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 700 PM CDT

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Slight increase in rain chances Saturday evening, clearing tonight

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have quite a nice weekend on tap!

There is a chance for evening showers but there is no need to cancel weekend plans-just be prepared that you may need to briefly head inside while a shower passes.

Saturday Evening Planner

Sunday is essentially a rinse and repeat of Saturday meaning that this weekend should be one for the books.

Typical August weather will persist through the next week with highs near 90 and a chance for scattered storms each day; lows near 70 overnight.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain this evening through bedtime. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.

