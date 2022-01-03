Slick roads possible this morning, staying cold with more sunshine

Mother Nature has given North Alabama weather whiplash to start the new year. After getting close to 80 with severe weather Saturday, our first snow of the season brought significant accumulations to much of the area Sunday night. Here is a look at some of the snow total reports we have seen across the area.
Meridianville 6"
Fayetteville 5.5"
Madison 5"
Huntsville 4"
Athens 4"
Tuscumbia 1.5"
The snow has come to an end and the Winter Storm Warning has been allowed to expire. However, the roads are extremely slick in most of the area and nearly impassable in other spots, especially secondary roads. With temperatures in the upper 20s, travel will remain hazardous for the next few hours. Avoid all travel if possible through mid morning when temperatures finally climb above freezing. If you must travel, please give yourself an extra 15-30 minutes for your commute. In case of an emergency, make sure you have food, water, blankets, and plenty of gas in the car.
We will see clearing skies today but a very cold day is on the way. Highs will struggle to reach 40 this afternoon. With the snowpack across the region, that may be enough to keep many spots in the 30s all day. A brisk northerly wind will gust closer to 20 MPH, keeping wind chills in the teens this morning and in the low 30s by the afternoon. While the sunshine and warmer temperatures will allow for roads to clear up later today, lingering moisture could refreeze overnight into Tuesday morning as lows drop back into the 20s. Black ice will be possible for tomorrow morning's commute but should not be as widespread as what we are seeing this morning.
Looking ahead, our weather pattern looks more seasonable and quieter. We're back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our forecast is not completely dry though. Widespread showers return late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Behind this system, temperatures crash back into the 30s Friday. We'll warm back into the 50s for the weekend with another round of rain to wrap up the weekend Sunday.