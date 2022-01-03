You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Monday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Slick roads possible this morning, staying cold with more sunshine

  • Updated
  • 0

Mother Nature has given North Alabama weather whiplash to start the new year. After getting close to 80 with severe weather Saturday, our first snow of the season brought significant accumulations to much of the area Sunday night. Here is a look at some of the snow total reports we have seen across the area.

Meridianville 6"

Fayetteville 5.5"

Madison 5"

Huntsville 4"

Athens 4"

Tuscumbia 1.5"

The snow has come to an end and the Winter Storm Warning has been allowed to expire. However, the roads are extremely slick in most of the area and nearly impassable in other spots, especially secondary roads. With temperatures in the upper 20s, travel will remain hazardous for the next few hours. Avoid all travel if possible through mid morning when temperatures finally climb above freezing. If you must travel, please give yourself an extra 15-30 minutes for your commute. In case of an emergency, make sure you have food, water, blankets, and plenty of gas in the car.

We will see clearing skies today but a very cold day is on the way. Highs will struggle to reach 40 this afternoon. With the snowpack across the region, that may be enough to keep many spots in the 30s all day. A brisk northerly wind will gust closer to 20 MPH, keeping wind chills in the teens this morning and in the low 30s by the afternoon. While the sunshine and warmer temperatures will allow for roads to clear up later today, lingering moisture could refreeze overnight into Tuesday morning as lows drop back into the 20s. Black ice will be possible for tomorrow morning's commute but should not be as widespread as what we are seeing this morning.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern looks more seasonable and quieter. We're back into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our forecast is not completely dry though. Widespread showers return late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Behind this system, temperatures crash back into the 30s Friday. We'll warm back into the 50s for the weekend with another round of rain to wrap up the weekend Sunday.

Monday Forecast

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores