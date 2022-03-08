Skyrocketing jet fuel prices likely mean your summer air travel will cost more

If you plan to fly this summer, you should expect to see those ticket prices soaring, according to industry experts.
Just like rising gas prices impacting drivers, airlines are seeing jet fuel skyrocketing right now and those costs will be likely be passed along to customers.
Breeze Airways Founder and CEO David Neeleman spoke with WAAY 31 Tuesday about the airline's new expansion out of Huntsville to Las Vegas launching this summer, but he also explained the fuel economics of commercial aviation. Bottom-line, ticket prices are going to go up.
“We are used to dealing with stuff in the airline business, but we are a resilient group of people and will get through this," Neeleman said.
Neeleman is no stranger to the aviation industry. He is behind Jet Blue, too. While his Breeze startup airline is doubling their fleet with new, more fuel efficient aircraft, the sharp fuel increases are impacting their bottom line, already.
“This plane burns about 600 gallons an hour and if you if you take a $50 barrel if increase divided by gallons it’s about a dollar per gallon increase," Neeleman explained.
That means For every dollar increase in aviation fuel Breeze says they will have to add about $5 per hour of flight.
“An extra $25 a flight is not gonna keep anyone from traveling at this point in time. Obviously our hearts are and prayers are with the people in Ukraine and we are more concerned with those people we are fuel prices.”
while Neeleman is confident even a bump in ticket prices won't stop travelers from booking, it is something the airline industry is watching closely as prices shoot up.
Breeze already purchased 80 new Airbus A220 aircraft with the first being delivered to them in May.
Airline industry experts tell WAAY 31 if these current oil prices are sustained, expect folks purchasing tickets in June, July, August to really see that show up in their bottom line because airlines set prices for a few months out.