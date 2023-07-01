 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Skyline mother grateful for family's safety after microburst damages home

  • Updated
  • 0
Looking at the damage from Skyline damage

Jacklyn Warren (right) being comforted after a tree fell onto her home in Skyline, making it unlivable. 

 By Matt Paszkiewicz

A microburst, a column of sinking air that is a part of a thunderstorm, caused major havoc on a small Jackson County community on Saturday. 

Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said nobody was injured, but many homes were damaged, including Jacklyn Warren's. 

When the microburst began to take hold of an older tree, Warren grabbed her four children and braced for impact. 

"I scooted my children against the wall," said Warren. "I just told them, I was like, just go."

Warren said she had heard some weather in the area and saw some limbs land in her yard, but then suddenly she heard a terrifying noise. 

"It was just a loud crash," said Warren. "Just like any other tree breaking."

After the storm was over, Warren said she was left in shock, but then a ton of friends, family and neighbors began to show up, offering a hand. 

"You just never know how good you really have it until something like this happens" said Warren. "People just pull together."

While Warren said she knows the damage is signifcant, she is just grateful her four children are safe. 

"You know a home can be replaced," said Warren. "My four children that [were] standing there, they can't be replaced."

