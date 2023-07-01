Skyline mother grateful for family's safety after microburst damages home

A microburst, a column of sinking air that is a part of a thunderstorm, caused major havoc on a small Jackson County community on Saturday.
Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said nobody was injured, but many homes were damaged, including Jacklyn Warren's.
When the microburst began to take hold of an older tree, Warren grabbed her four children and braced for impact.
"I scooted my children against the wall," said Warren. "I just told them, I was like, just go."
Warren said she had heard some weather in the area and saw some limbs land in her yard, but then suddenly she heard a terrifying noise.
"It was just a loud crash," said Warren. "Just like any other tree breaking."
After the storm was over, Warren said she was left in shock, but then a ton of friends, family and neighbors began to show up, offering a hand.
"You just never know how good you really have it until something like this happens" said Warren. "People just pull together."
While Warren said she knows the damage is signifcant, she is just grateful her four children are safe.
"You know a home can be replaced," said Warren. "My four children that [were] standing there, they can't be replaced."