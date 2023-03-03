 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Skyler Gill named ASUN Defensive Player of the Year

  • 0
Gill

ATLANTA, Ga. -- For the second straight year, University of North Alabama sophomore forward Skyler Gill of Wichita, Kan., has been named the ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being chosen second-team All-ASUN.

As a freshman in 2022, Gill was a second-team all-conference selection, a member of the ASUN All-Freshman Team, the league's Freshman of the Year and ASUN Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

During the 2022-23 season, Gill has averaged 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds to go with a school record 77 blocked shots, 56 steals and 78 assists. Gill broke her own record of 76 blocked shots in a season that she set as a freshman. Gill also owns UNA's career blocked shot record, which she set early in her sophomore season. She now has 153 blocked shots in her two seasons at UNA.

She scored her season-high 23 points on the road at Ohio State and she had eight double-doubles during the current season. .

Gill has helped lead UNA to a 15-14 overall record and No. 6 seeding entering an ASUN Conference Tournament game at Lipscomb on Sunday. The Lions have won five straight games and six of their last seven.

