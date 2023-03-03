Skyler Gill named ASUN Defensive Player of the Year

ATLANTA, Ga. -- For the second straight year, University of North Alabama sophomore forward Skyler Gill of Wichita, Kan., has been named the ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being chosen second-team All-ASUN.
As a freshman in 2022, Gill was a second-team all-conference selection, a member of the ASUN All-Freshman Team, the league's Freshman of the Year and ASUN Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
During the 2022-23 season, Gill has averaged 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds to go with a school record 77 blocked shots, 56 steals and 78 assists. Gill broke her own record of 76 blocked shots in a season that she set as a freshman. Gill also owns UNA's career blocked shot record, which she set early in her sophomore season. She now has 153 blocked shots in her two seasons at UNA.
She scored her season-high 23 points on the road at Ohio State and she had eight double-doubles during the current season. .
Gill has helped lead UNA to a 15-14 overall record and No. 6 seeding entering an ASUN Conference Tournament game at Lipscomb on Sunday. The Lions have won five straight games and six of their last seven.