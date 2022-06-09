Skilled to Work: Electricians remain in demand, from new construction to home repairs

In the latest "Skilled to Work," WAAY 31 takes a look at electricians, whose work is in demand for new construction as well as in-home repairs.
Their skillset can cover a huge range of tasks, from installing wiring in new homes and businesses, to repairing things like a ceiling fan, all the way to maintaining big transformers for utility companies.
The work involves using a variety of tools. It also requires a lot of knowledge to keep the worker or homeowner from getting hurt.
These occupations typically require on-the-job experience and training in a vocational school.
Right now, the state labor department says the advertised median salary for a trained electrician is $46,242. Department officials say there are 1,250 openings on average each year in Alabama.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects employment of electricians to grow 10% from 2018 to 2028, faster than the average for all occupations.