 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six athletes sign letters of intent at Athens

  • Updated
  • 0
Athens High School

At Athens High School on Wednesday six female athletes signed their national letters of intent to extend their academic and athletic careers.

Here is the list of Thursday's signees and their destinations:

● Ryann Van Hoozer - Cheer - Jacksonville State University

● Holland Brooks - Soccer - University of Tennessee Southern

● Jordyn Bailey - Basketball - Fisk University

● Isabella Monceaux - Swim - King University

● Meredith Hicks - Cheer - University of North Alabama

● Bree Holden - Cheer - University of North Alabama

Jordyn Bailey spoke with WAAY31 following her signing ceremony and discussed the hard work she put in to get to this point. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you