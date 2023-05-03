Six athletes sign letters of intent at Athens

At Athens High School on Wednesday six female athletes signed their national letters of intent to extend their academic and athletic careers.
Here is the list of Thursday's signees and their destinations:
● Ryann Van Hoozer - Cheer - Jacksonville State University
● Holland Brooks - Soccer - University of Tennessee Southern
● Jordyn Bailey - Basketball - Fisk University
● Isabella Monceaux - Swim - King University
● Meredith Hicks - Cheer - University of North Alabama
● Bree Holden - Cheer - University of North Alabama
Jordyn Bailey spoke with WAAY31 following her signing ceremony and discussed the hard work she put in to get to this point.