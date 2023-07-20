Six area athletes claim AHSAA All-Star Game MVPs

The AHSAA this week held their annual All-Star Week in Montgomery.
The sports that competed this week included: Baseball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls basketball, softball, boys and girls soccer and volleyball.
The following area athletes claimed North Team MVPs.
Girls Golf: Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane
Girls Cross-Country: Samantha Menikheim, Sparkman
Girls Soccer: Nahomi Mendoza, Albertville
Boys Soccer: Christian Barrientos, Fort Payne
Softball: Natalia Kenyatta, Bob Jones
Volleyball: Megan Jarrett, Bob Jones