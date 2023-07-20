 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six area athletes claim AHSAA All-Star Game MVPs

  • 0
bj

The AHSAA this week held their annual All-Star Week in Montgomery.

The sports that competed this week included: Baseball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls basketball, softball, boys and girls soccer and volleyball. 

The following area athletes claimed North Team MVPs.

Girls Golf: Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane

Girls Cross-Country: Samantha Menikheim, Sparkman

Girls Soccer: Nahomi Mendoza, Albertville

Boys Soccer: Christian Barrientos, Fort Payne

Softball: Natalia Kenyatta, Bob Jones

Volleyball: Megan Jarrett, Bob Jones

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you