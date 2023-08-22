'Sittin' with the Supe': Madison City Schools superintendent hosts podcast for 2nd year

The second season of "Sittin’ with the Supe" returns for its second school year.
The podcast is hosted by Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols and covers just about anything and everything happening in the city's school system.
This season, Nichols is taking the show on the road traveling to schools and facilities around the city of Madison.
"We have some young talented people in our technology program,” said Nichols. “Russell Johnson and Rachel Gibbs – they came to me one day and said, ‘Would you be willing to do a podcast?’ And I said, ‘Well sure.’ So, they came up with the idea to do it and use it as a tool to expand communication on the great things that are happening in the school district."
Other school districts across the country have contacted Madison City Schools for information on how to start they're own podcasts.
Episodes of "Sittin' with the Supe" can be heard by going to the Madison City Schools website.