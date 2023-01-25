Sinkholes threaten Madison County family's home

Danielle Nightengale and her family purchased what she called their dream home in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September.
Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole began eating away at their driveway.
Now, three months have passed, and another sinkhole has appeared under the pathway to her front porch. Nightengale said it is even more hazardous than the last.
"In the geotechnical report, he told us to leave the house, that it was getting dangerous. It's increasing in size and moving towards the structural framing of the house," Nightengale said.
The first sinkhole was filled by the building company that constructed the house, Davidson Homes, and the problem was thought to be fixed. When the latest sinkhole started Jan. 3, Nightengale felt Davidson Homes should fix it, too.
"We just need Davidson to make it right, like they did the first time," Nightengale said. "They came out; they were willing to help the first time. They got right on it. And now, they're just kind of leaving us with this — this issue, which is a $100,000 issue."
It's $100,000 that her household doesn't have after using their savings to purchase what was supposed to be their dream home. Neither Nightengale's home insurance nor home warranty covers sinkholes, and though the family plans to find a way to fix the problem soon, she still feels they deserve help from Davidson Homes.
Davidson Homes hired GEO-Technical engineers to assess the sinkhole, and because of the scale of the project, it now lies in the hands of the company's insurance.
In its statement, Davidson Homes said the situation is complex and unfortunate but "appears to be an act of God," and that they are working with the insurance companies in hopes of a good resolution.
When asked whether this could be an issue for other homeowners in the Pike Ridge community, Davidson Homes said the GEO-Technical engineer's investigation ruled the sinkhole was an isolated incident on the Nightengales' property.
Davidson Homes' complete statement can be found below. WAAY 31 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Davidson Homes Statement
“This is an unfortunate situation that appears to be an act of God.
Even though naturally occurring subsidences are specifically excluded from a builder’s warranty, we have been working steadily to assist in addressing this issue.
When this issue first appeared, we hired a Geotechnical Engineer for guidance, coordinated the repair alongside the developer of the community, provided temporary housing, and resolved the issue within days. Now that the naturally occurring subsidence has reappeared, we have hired a Geoengineer to help further examine the situation. The Geoengineer has now recommended an extensive procedure that has put this issue in the hands of the insurance companies. We are assisting the insurance companies in this complex situation, and we are hopeful for a good resolution.
In the meantime, we have offered the family alternative accommodations based upon the recommendations of the Geotech company, which will provide safety and allow for continued investigation. They have not yet taken us up on this offer.
Even though this situation is not covered by the warranty provided to the Nightengales, this has been and remains a priority for our company.
Investigation by the GEO-Technical Engineers indicates that this is an isolated occurrence. Davidson Homes purchased finished lots from a developer. The developer did not indicate any issues during the development of the lots and no issues were observed or reported during due diligence, after Davidson Homes purchased the lots or during construction through the completion and closing of the home.