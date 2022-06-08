Simple tips to keep utility bills low this summer

People across North Alabama are bracing for higher utility bills this summer.
Energy experts offer these tips to help you keep your house cool, while minimizing utility use:
- Keep curtains or blinds closed during the day time, especially in the middle of the day when it's hottest outside. Sunlight quickly heats up a house.
- Look around doors and windows for any gaps or cracks, and seal them with caulk or weather stripping. That'll keep prevent cool air from escaping.
- Cooking always heats up a house. Consider firing up the grill and cooking outside. Bring dinner inside, where it's cool, to eat it.
- Turn off or unplug appliances when you're not using them. Those lighted displays don't just generate heat - - THEY BURN ELECTRICITY.
- Make sure your ceiling fans are set to turn counter-clockwise for summer. That drives cool air down toward the floor where you can enjoy it, and help circulate that air throughout your home.