Silent auction to benefit Hartselle PD sergeant hurt on the job raises $3,500

  • Updated
Hartselle Police Sgt. Lynn Dean

The Hartselle Police Department is hosting a silent auction Saturday night to benefit one of their own who was hurt on the job.

Sergeant Lynn Dean is still recovering after a run-in with a dog while patrolling Tunsel Road Baptist Church in July.

Items being auctioned Saturday night were donated by several local businesses.

The auction is at the downtown depot in Hartselle from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Sgt. Dean's recovery efforts.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, the department said it raised more than $3,500 to help Sgt. Dean and his family.

