 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Significant severe weather expected Friday night and Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonight's Storm Threats
Carson Meredith

Scattered showers will linger throughout the day. One or two storms can't be ruled out this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s once again despite mostly cloudy skies.

Friday Forecast

Severe weather is likely late tonight as a strong line of storms races across North Alabama. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect overnight.

Shoals: Timing - 10 PM tonight to 3 AM Saturday. Threats - Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 75 MPH, large hail, and flash flooding. Any supercells ahead of the main line of storms will be capable of producing strong tornadoes (EF-2 strength or higher).

Shoals Threats

I-65 Corridor & Huntsville: Timing - 12 AM to 4 AM Saturday. Threats - Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 MPH, and flash flooding.

Metro Threats

Sand Mountain: Timing: 2 AM to 5 AM Saturday. Threats - Brief tornadoes and wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

Sand Mountain Threats

Just like last Friday night, tornadoes could rapidly develop tonight without much warning. Be prepared to take quick action.

Outside of the severe weather threat, gusty winds may cause spotty power outages ahead of tonight's storms. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 7 PM tonight to 1 PM Saturday for wind gusts as high as 45 MPH. Secure any loose outdoor objects today, such as patio furniture and trash cans.

Friday Night Gusts

We cannot emphasize enough the importance of having multiple ways to get warnings overnight while most of you are sleeping. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App now to get live radar and to receive watches and warnings as soon as they are issued. You can also livestream our coverage from your phone when you download our app.

Overnight Severe Plan

The weekend is much quieter. Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday push our high temperatures into the 70s. Stormy weather returns next week.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers, isolated storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 20-25 MPH, gusting up to 35 MPH.

TONIGHT: Severe storms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S 25-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you