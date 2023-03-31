Significant severe weather expected Friday night and Saturday morning

Scattered showers will linger throughout the day. One or two storms can't be ruled out this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s once again despite mostly cloudy skies.
Severe weather is likely late tonight as a strong line of storms races across North Alabama. Here is a breakdown of what you can expect overnight.
Shoals: Timing - 10 PM tonight to 3 AM Saturday. Threats - Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 75 MPH, large hail, and flash flooding. Any supercells ahead of the main line of storms will be capable of producing strong tornadoes (EF-2 strength or higher).
I-65 Corridor & Huntsville: Timing - 12 AM to 4 AM Saturday. Threats - Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 MPH, and flash flooding.
Sand Mountain: Timing: 2 AM to 5 AM Saturday. Threats - Brief tornadoes and wind gusts up to 60 MPH.
Just like last Friday night, tornadoes could rapidly develop tonight without much warning. Be prepared to take quick action.
Outside of the severe weather threat, gusty winds may cause spotty power outages ahead of tonight's storms. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 7 PM tonight to 1 PM Saturday for wind gusts as high as 45 MPH. Secure any loose outdoor objects today, such as patio furniture and trash cans.
We cannot emphasize enough the importance of having multiple ways to get warnings overnight while most of you are sleeping. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App now to get live radar and to receive watches and warnings as soon as they are issued. You can also livestream our coverage from your phone when you download our app.
The weekend is much quieter. Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday push our high temperatures into the 70s. Stormy weather returns next week.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers, isolated storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 20-25 MPH, gusting up to 35 MPH.
TONIGHT: Severe storms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S 25-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.