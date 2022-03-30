Significant damaging wind and tornado event expected this evening

There is a lot to unpack with today's forecast. Simply put, confidence continues to increase for significant severe weather in North Alabama this afternoon and evening. Before we get to the severe threat, let's focus on this morning and early afternoon. It is a very mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the low 80s this afternoon despite increasing clouds.
The big story until the storms arrive will be the wind. A Wind Advisory remains in effect from 9 AM today to 1 AM Thursday morning for areas along and east of I-65. However, the Wind Advisory has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence Counties for non-thunderstorm wind gusts approaching 60 MPH. High Wind Warnings are quite rare in North Alabama (last one before today was October 28, 2020). Scattered power outages and downed tree limbs may occur even before storms arrive this evening.
As mentioned, a significant severe weather event is expected across the south this afternoon and evening. There are no major changes to our forecast this morning. A Level 4 risk remains in effect for the Shoals while a Level 3 risk is in place for the rest of North Alabama. A very strong line of storms will race across the region this evening. Here's the timing for storms arriving in your area.
Shoals: 5 - 7 PM
I-65 Corridor and Huntsville Metro: 7 - 9 PM
Sand Mountain: 9 - 11 PM
Widespread damaging winds over 70 MPH and embedded tornadoes will be possible. Given the amount of wind energy in place, any tornadoes within the line could be strong and long-track. There may be a brief window for supercells to develop ahead of the line as well, which would increase our tornado potential. Storms exit northeast Alabama by midnight, ending our severe weather potential. Lingering showers last through the morning hours Thursday.
Make sure your severe weather plan is ready to go. Have multiple ways to get warnings, find your shelter, and keep your mobile devices charged. Download our WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather app to receive alerts instantly on your phone wherever you are and have exclusive access to all three of our radars. WAAY 31 will provide updates on air, online at waaytv.com, and on our social media platforms throughout the day.